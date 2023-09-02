Burnley 2-5 Tottenham Hotspur: We must 'close the gap' with other teams - Kompany
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany says his side are relishing the challenge of the Premier League, but have to "get to work" following their 5-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
REPORT: Son hits hat-trick as Spurs thrash Burnley
Follow highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day Saturday 2 September 22:30 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.