Mikel Arteta says Arsenal "made life really difficult for themselves" against visitors Fulham, but praises his side for "dominating the game" in a 2-2 draw with the Cottagers at the Emirates.

REPORT: Palhinha earns draw for 10-man Fulham at Arsenal

Follow highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day Saturday 26 August 22:25 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.

