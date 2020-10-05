Manager Erol Bulut says Cardiff City’s transfer embargo is making their bid for new signings late in the window "not easy".

The Bluebirds were sanctioned by the English Football League (EFL) because they defaulted on payment of the transfer fee for the late Emiliano Sala, and as a result are only allowed to sign players on loan or on free transfers.

Despite these restrictions the club have already brought in eight new players this summer and Bulut wants at least one more before the close of the window on 1 September.