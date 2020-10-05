Twenty-four-year-old Tottenham winger Manor Solomon talks to Football Focus about what it's like to be the only Israeli player currently playing in the Premier League and how he's developed a passion for playing chess in the past year.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday 26 August at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

