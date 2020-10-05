The Football News Show: Manchester Utd must improve out of possession, says Michael Brown
Manchester United are one of only two sides to have not lost a Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but is there cause for concern after an underwhelming performance against Wolves?
Former Spurs midfielder Michael Brown tells The Football News Show how Erik ten Hag's side must be better without the ball against Tottenham, in a game he feels will have plenty of goals.
Watch The Football News Show over here on BBC iPlayer