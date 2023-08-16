Women's World Cup: England's Lucy Bronze reacts to Australia win
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
England's Lucy Bronze reacts to the Lionesses beating Australia to reach their first ever Women's World Cup final and explains what to expect from her Barcelona teammates.
REPORT: England reach first Women's World Cup final
Watch the Women's World Cup final live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app on Sunday, 20 August from 11:00 BST.
Available to UK users only