England striker Alessia Russo on 'biggest game of her career' against Australia
England forward Alessia Russo reflects on her winning goal against Colombia and being mentored by Lionesses' record scorer Ellen White as she looks ahead to England's semi-final match against Australia.
Follow coverage of England v Australia in the semi-final of the World Cup across BBC platforms and watch live on BBC One from 10am tomorrow.