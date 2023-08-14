Match of the Day 2's Shay Given says Moises Caicedo is a "perfect match" for Chelsea, after the Blues agreed a deal to sign the Brighton midfielder for a British record fee of £115m.

Meanwhile, fellow pundit Danny Murphy says that Liverpool missing out on Caicedo is a "blow" and that boss Jurgen Klopp is in need of a more "destructive" midfielder to add to his squad.

