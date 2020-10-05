West Ham 3-1 Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino says result did not match Blues' performance
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says the scoreline of their 3-1 loss to West Ham did not match his side's performance and his team must "trust his process".
REPORT: West Ham 3-1 Chelsea
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday 20 August at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.