Aston Villa 4-0 Everton: Sean Dyche says Toffees 'miles off it'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Everton boss Sean Dyche says his side were "miles off it" during a thumping 4-0 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa.
MATCH REPORT: Bailey stars as Aston Villa thrash woeful Everton
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday 20 August 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.