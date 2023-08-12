Women's World Cup 2023: England beat Colombia to set up Australia semi-final- highlights
Watch highlights as England progress to the Women's World Cup semi-finals, where they will face co-hosts Australia, after coming from behind to beat Colombia 2-1 in Sydney.
MATCH REPORT: England book semi-final with co-hosts Australia
