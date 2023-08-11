Manchester City are bidding to become the first English side to win four straight top-flight titles, but having lost Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez during the summer transfer window, are they weaker than last season?

Former City midfielder Michael Brown tells The Football News Show that the arrival of Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic make City even stronger.

Catch the latest episode of The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer