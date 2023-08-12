Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa: Unai Emery calls Mings and Buendia injuries "tough" in bad week for Villa
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery believes that injuries to both Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia have compounded a "tough" week for his side but insists his squad "have to react" after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Newcastle.
