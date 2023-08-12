Everton 0-1 Fulham: Silva praises his side's 'commitment & desire'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Fulham head coach Marco Silva is full of praise for the "commitment & desire" his side showed in the 1-0 win over Everton in the opening game of the season.
REPORT: De Cordova-Reid scores winner at wasteful Everton
Watch all the action from the opening weekend of the Premier League season on BBC's Match Of the Day Saturday 12 August at 22:20 BST.
Available to UK users only.