Bristol City forward Tommy Conway says he is "desperate" to lead the club to the Premier League after a breakthrough 2022-23 season.

Conway progressed through the Robins' academy and was the club's top scorer last season with 13 goals.

The 20-year-old grew up in nearby Taunton and has been part of the club setup since the age of seven.

He tells BBC Points West about his ambitions and how he wants to push on after last season.

Video journalist: Alex Howick