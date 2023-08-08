Women's World Cup 2023: Colombia beat Jamaica to set up England quarter-final - highlights
Watch highlights as Colombia's Catalina Usme nets a second-half winner to set up a Women's World Cup quarter-final against England after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Jamaica.
MATCH REPORT: Colombia set up England match by beating Jamaica
