Swansea City captain Matt Grimes says they are hoping to find a “winning rhythm” as they prepare to start their 2023-24 Championship season on Saturday, 5 August.

The Swans finished last season in brilliant form, winning seven and drawing two of their final nine league games under former boss Russell Martin.

Now under Michael Duff, Swansea begin their campaign at home against Birmingham City, and will have striker Joel Piroe available despite intense speculation linking him to a move away from south Wales.

