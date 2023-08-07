Women's World Cup 2023: Australia beat Denmark to reach quarter-finals - highlights
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights as co-hosts Australia reach the Women's World Cup quarter-finals with a clinical win over Denmark at a packed Stadium Australia in Sydney.
MATCH REPORT: Co-hosts Australia beat Denmark to reach quarters
Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.