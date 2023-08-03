Women's World Cup 2023: Morocco beat Colombia to seal shock last-16 spot - highlights
Watch highlights as Anissa Lahmari's goal was enough to help Morocco beat Colombia 1-0, securing a result that sees both sides qualify for the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Morocco beat Colombia to reach World Cup last 16
