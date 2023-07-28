Women's World Cup 2023: BBC pundits on Keira Walsh injury
Watch BBC Sport pundits, Alex Scott, Ellen White and Fara Williams discuss midfielder Keira Walsh's suspected ACL injury sustained in England's second group match against Denmark in the Fifa Women's World Cup.
