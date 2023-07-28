Women's World Cup 2023: Lauren James the only bright spark for England - analysis
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
BBC Sport pundits Ellen White, Fara Williams and Jonas Eidevall discuss with Alex Scott how Lauren James was the only "bright spark" for England in their 1-0 win over Denmark at the Women's World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: England close in on last 16 with Denmark win
Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.