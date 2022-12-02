Sporting stars from across football and rugby have turned out to support former Wales football international Jason Bowen, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in March 2021.

Bowen was diagnosed after "feeling weakness and twitching in his arm".

He played for Swansea City, Birmingham City, Reading, Cardiff City and Newport County in an 18-year career which included two Wales caps.

His teammate Andy Legg and former Ospreys head coach Sean Holley helped organise a Ryder Cup style golf day with proceeds benefitting Bowen and his family.