Paul Mullin: Wrexham can cope without injured striker, says Dean Saunders
Former Wrexham manager Dean Saunders says they have enough talent in the squad to cope without star striker Paul Mullin.
Mullin, 28, suffered a punctured lung in a collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop on their pre-season United States tour and will miss the start of their League Two campaign.
The incident in Wrexham's 3-1 win against an inexperienced Manchester United side left Mullin's manager Phil Parkinson "fuming".
READ MORE: 'Wrexham fever' hits the United States