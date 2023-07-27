Former Wrexham manager Dean Saunders says they have enough talent in the squad to cope without star striker Paul Mullin.

Mullin, 28, suffered a punctured lung in a collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop on their pre-season United States tour and will miss the start of their League Two campaign.

The incident in Wrexham's 3-1 win against an inexperienced Manchester United side left Mullin's manager Phil Parkinson "fuming".

