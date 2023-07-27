Liverpool fan Keith Spooner says he feels "mixed emotions" over Jordan Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia particularly after the former Liverpool captain publicly supported the LGBTQ+ community in the past.

Same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia, with the death penalty a possible punishment. There have also been "consistent reports of discrimination and violence" against LGBTQ+ people in the country, according to Human Rights Watch.

READ MORE:Henderson's Saudi move has 'tarnished his reputation'