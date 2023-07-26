Women's World Cup 2023: Teresa Abelleira's stunning 25-yard strike gives Spain early lead against Zambia

There was an error

This content is not available in your location.

Spain's Teresa Abelleira fires her side into the lead with a spectacular 25-yard strike against Zambia at the Fifa Women's World Cup in Auckland.

FOLLOW LIVE: Fifa Women's World Cup: Spain v Zambia

Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.