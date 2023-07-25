Women's World Cup 2023: Sarina Bolden scores Philippines' first ever World Cup goal
Philippines player Sarina Bolden scores her country's first ever World Cup goal to secure a shock win against co-hosts New Zealand at the Fifa Women's World Cup in Wellington.
