Women's World Cup 2023: Draw sees Jamaica through to last 16 at expense of Brazil - highlights
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights as Jamaica hold Brazil to a goalless draw to qualify for the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup for the first time.
MATCH REPORT: Jamaica reach last 16 for first time as Brazil exit early
Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.