In an emotional interview, Tony Quaglia, a friend of Gary Speed and former kitman, says he hopes to help people overcome mental health issues in the wake of the Wales manager's death in 2011.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by any issues raised in this video, support and information is available at BBC Action Line. You can also contact the Samaritans on a free helpline 116 123, or visit the website.