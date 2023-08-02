Women's World Cup 2023: South Africa through to last 16 after thrilling Italy win - highlights
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights as South Africa earn a thrilling 3-2 win over Italy, their first ever at the Women's World Cup, to progress through to the last 16.
MATCH REPORT: South Africa into last 16 with first World Cup win
Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.