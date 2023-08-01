Women's World Cup 2023: Netherlands top Group E after 7-0 victory over Vietnam - highlights
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights as Esmee Brugts and Jill Roord star in a 7-0 victory over Vietnam that results in the Netherlands finishing top of group E at the Women's World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Dutch thrash Vietnam to win Group E ahead of US
Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.