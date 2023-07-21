Captain Jazz Richards says Haverfordwest County can create more history after earning their first European win over Shkendija.

County beat the North Macedonian side 3-2 on penalties at the Cardiff City Stadium to reach the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Wales international Richards hailed the victory as "fantastic" and hopes the Cymru Premier team can progress further, starting with their second qualifying round tie against B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands.