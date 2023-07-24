Women's World Cup 2023: Italy's Cristiana Girelli scores a late header to secure victory for her side

Watch highlights as Cristiana Girelli scores a late header to secure a 1-0 win for Italy against Argentina at the Women's World Cup 2023.

MATCH REPORT: Dragoni, 16, plays in Italy win over Argentina

