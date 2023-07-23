Women's World Cup 2023: Late Sweden winner earns opening win over South Africa - highlights

There was an error

This content is not available in your location.

Watch highlights as Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt scores a late winner to lead her side to victory over South Africa at the Fifa Women's World Cup in Wellington.

MATCH REPORT: Ilestedt scores late as Sweden beat South Africa

Follow coverage of the Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.