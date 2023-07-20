Women's World Cup: New Zealand's opening game ends in style against Norway - highlights
Watch highlights as co-hosts New Zealand earn their first-ever Women's World Cup victory - beating Norway 1-0 thanks to Hannah Wilkinson's second-half strike.
MATCH REPORT: New Zealand stun Norway at Women's World Cup
