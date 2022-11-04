New Reading manager Ruben Selles says he needs at least 10 more new players to complete his squad.

The Royals are preparing to take on the rigours of League One after being relegated from the Championship at the end of the 2022-23 season.

It is the first time they will be playing in the third tier in more than two decades.

They have lost key players Tom Ince, Yakou Meite and Naby Sarr, while experienced forwards Lucas Joao and Shane Long were among six players released by the club.