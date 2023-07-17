Sarah Walsh, head of women's football and World Cup legacy at Football Australia, says the co-hosting of the 2023 tournament will elevate football to 'where it belongs' in Australia.

Walsh played for the Matildas and scored at the 2007 World Cup in China. Now she says her role is to ensure that the event leaves 'more than just memories' for the next generation of players. Finances generated by the World Cup will help Football Australia reach their target of 50% female membership in grassroots football and flatten the barriers that prevent some girls from taking up the sport.

Sarah Walsh was talking to Louise Taffa.