Watch back as Aaron Ramsey scores on his FA Cup debut for Cardiff City in round three against Chasetown in January 2008.

For Ramsey - who is close to completing return to Cardiff - the game was his first as a professional having signed a deal in December of 2007.

Cardiff would go onto make the FA Cup final with further wins over Hereford United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Middlesbrough and Barnsley before ultimately losing to Portsmouth at Wembley.