Two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe says she will retire from football at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old made the announcement ahead of USA's friendly against Wales in San Jose on Sunday.

Rapinoe has enjoyed a glittering career, being named FIFA’s best female player in 2019.

She is part of the USA team bidding to make history by winning a third consecutive World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

