Wales forward Ceri Holland is relishing the challenge of facing the USA on Sunday, 9 July.

Wales have never played the World Cup champions, who are warming up for their title defence ahead of this year's tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Holland played football in college in America for the Kansas Jayhawks from 2017 to 2020.

It will be a sell-out crowd in San Jose for Sunday's game, which kicks off at 21:00 BST.