Rhiannon Roberts says she regrets "not putting her name forward" to play for Wales earlier in her career.

The Chester-born defender, 32, played for England Under–23s before making her Wales debut in 2015.

Roberts, who recently signed for Spanish club Real Betis, is in the Wales squad for a friendly against world champions USA on Sunday.

You can hear more from Rhiannon Roberts on BBC Radio Wales' Rob Phillips and Molly Stephens Show, from 14:00 BST on Saturday, 8 July.