Football finance expert Kieran Maguire says "administration has to be seen as a risk" for Reading as their financial issues continue.

The English Football League has added failure to pay PAYE tax that is owed to HM Revenue & Customs to the lists of reasons the club are under a transfer embargo.

It is the latest EFL regulation that the club is accused of failing to comply with.

The Royals were recently charged with failing to pay their players wages on time on three occasions last season.

Their owner Dai Yongge has also been charged with causing the club to be in breach of EFL regulations.

Reading and Dai have until 16:00 BST on Thursday, 29 June to respond to those charges.