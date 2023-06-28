England's Lucy Bronze feels "sad" some of her Barcelona team-mates will miss the Women's World Cup after making themselves unavailable due to a dispute with Spain coach Jorge Vilda.

Midfielder Patri Guijarro, defender Mapi Leon, forward Claudia Pina and keeper Sandra Panos will not feature.

They were among 15 players involved in a dispute with Vilda last September.

Read more: Bronze says absent Barca team-mates are 'fighting a fight'