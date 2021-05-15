Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill labels the late VAR decision which denied his team a last-gasp draw in Denmark as "a joke", and also felt his side had been denied two penalty claims of their own.

Debutant Callum Marshall thought he had earned a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Euro 2024 qualifier, but a protracted VAR examination ruled that skipper Jonny Evans was offside.

MATCH REPORT:Denmark 1-0 Northern Ireland