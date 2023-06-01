After wrapping up the Premier League, Manchester City are preparing for the FA Cup final, the next hurdle in their bid to win the Treble.

Local rivals Manchester United stand in their way as one of only two teams who can prevent Pep Guardiola's side matching United's famous feat from 1999.

The Football News Show brings together Steven McInerney from the Esteemed Kompany podcast and Stretford Paddock's Joe Smith for a passionate, forthright exchange of views before the Wembley showdown.

Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer