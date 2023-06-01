For the first time in 151 years, the FA Cup final involves both Manchester City and Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to lift the trophy for a seventh time and maintain their quest to win the Treble - but where can Manchester United cause their rivals problems?

Michael Brown gives The Football News Show his starting XIs for Wembley, and suggests how a surprise inclusion for Erik ten Hag's side can not only contain City's attacking threat, but give them a headache of their own.

Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer