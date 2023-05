Craig Taylor scores a superb winner as Annagh United beat Dungannon Swifts 2-1 in the first leg of the Irish Premiership relegation/promotion play-off.

Mayowa Animasahun's early goal for Dungannon was cancelled out a minute later by an own goal from Swifts defender Michael Ruddy.

Taylor's spectacular strike 20 minutes from time gave Portadown-based Annagh a first-leg win.