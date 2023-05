Wales Boss Rob Page expects Tom Lockyer to recover fully after the defender collapsed during last Saturday's Championship play-off final.

The 28-year-old was carried off during Luton Town's win over Coventry City and has been in hospital since.

But having spoken to the player, Page believes Lockyer will be able to lead the Hatters into the Premier League next season and remains in his Wales plans.

