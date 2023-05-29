The Football News Show: Leicester City need a 'young, hungry manager,' says Matt Piper
Having been appointed Leicester City manager in April, Dean Smith was unable to prevent the club slipping into the Championship, despite a final day victory over West Ham. Along with Norwich City last season, Smith has now suffered back-to-back relegations so is he the right man to continue as Foxes' boss?
Former winger Matt Piper tells The Football News Show that a young, hungry manager should replace Smith.
