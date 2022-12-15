Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil admits he thought the club was "too high up the pyramid" to risk hiring him in his first managerial position.

He tells Kelly Somers about his transition from coach to manager in the wake of Scott Parker's departure and how he helped the Cherries survive in the Premier League.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus at 12:00 BST on Saturday 27 May on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

