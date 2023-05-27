A new BBC documentary relives Argentina's rollercoaster World Cup tournament, which began with an embarrassing opening-game defeat by Saudi Arabia and ended with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's penalty heroics in the final.

A captivating story, the key players peel back the layers on arguably the best World Cup final in history against France, as captain Lionel Messi lifted the famous trophy and fulfilled his destiny as one of the greatest players of all time.

Watch Lionel Messi: Destiny on BBC iPlayer now.

Available to UK users only.